8th Circ. Backs State Farm In COVID 'Overpaid' Premium Suit

By Shane Dilworth (February 3, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday cemented State Farm's win in a Missouri flower shop's proposed class action alleging the insurer failed to lower premiums for businesses that closed during the early stages of the pandemic, finding that the policyholder was required to lodge its complaint with the state's insurance director. The dispute between Alissa's Flowers and State Farm started in May 2020 when the policyholder filed a breach of contract action, complaining it overpaid premiums to the insurer despite a "significantly lower exposure rate due to COVID-19." (AP Photo/LM Otero) The three-judge panel said in Thursday's ruling that it agreed with...

