NYC Housing Authority Says 31,000 Eviction Cases Dropped

By Emma Whitford (February 3, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- New York City's public housing authority, the country's largest, said Thursday that it has discontinued more than 31,000 eviction cases against its residents over the past 11 months, wiping out 90% of nonpayment cases that were pending in March 2021. The New York City Housing Authority said it is focusing instead on a smaller number of cases with high-dollar arrears stretching back more than two years. Currently, there are about 2,300 NYCHA households in this category with arrears totaling an estimated $44 million, the authority said. "The goal of the new approach is to use litigation to address rent arrears as...

