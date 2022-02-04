Zimbabwe Wants $164M Award Fight Paused

By Isaac Monterose (February 4, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- Zimbabwe has asked a District of Columbia federal court to pause a $164 million arbitration award suit being litigated by two companies, arguing that dueling motions in a separate arbitration award suit against the country should be decided first. The Southern African country told U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in an 18-page brief Wednesday that the suit must be paused because the two companies, Border Timbers Ltd. and Hangani Development Co. (Private) Limited, have related their suit to a $277 million arbitration award suit filed by the von Pezold family. The von Pezolds are a German and Swiss family that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS