Texas Suit Seeks To Invalidate DOL Fiduciary Rule Rewrite

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 3, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- A group of licensed independent insurance agents and a trade group in Texas sued the U.S. Department of Labor over a Trump-era investment advice rule involving employee retirement savings, arguing the regulation advances the same policies that the Fifth Circuit invalidated in 2016. The insurance agents and the trade group Federation of Americans for Consumer Choice Inc. filed a complaint in federal court Wednesday alleging a DOL rule from December 2020 illegally expands the definition of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act fiduciary. The rule took effect in 2021 and explains how retirement advisers can avoid certain ERISA obligations when recommending rollovers. ...

