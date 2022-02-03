AmTrust Investors Get Class Cert. In Stock Drop Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (February 3, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge granted class certification to investors in AmTrust Financial Services Inc. and appointed Wolf Popper LLC as class counsel Thursday in a suit alleging the insurance company committed securities fraud. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla certified a class consisting of anyone who purchased Series A preferred stock of AmTrust or certain depositary shares on the open market on a U.S. stock exchange from Jan. 22, 2018, to Jan 18, 2019. The court also appointed Jan Martínek — who alleges he suffered more than $176,000 in damages — as class representative. Martínek filed suit against AmTrust, CEO and...

