Texas Justices Consider Doc's Liability In Teen Suicide Case

By Michelle Casady (February 3, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- A pediatric office urged the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Thursday to wipe out a $1.35 million judgment stemming from the suicide of a 14-year-old patient who had been prescribed antidepressants, arguing the jury based its decision on speculative testimony. Pediatrics Cool Care and two employees — Dr. Jose J. Salguero and physician assistant Jenelle Robinson — are trying to undo a jury's finding that they breached the standard of care in treating the patient, referred to as A.W. in court documents. They are challenging both the evidence and the timeline, arguing their alleged negligence was too attenuated from her...

