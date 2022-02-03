Nissan Sued By Drivers Who Say Fluid Tanks Are Too Similar

By Craig Clough (February 3, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Texas couple filed a putative class action again Nissan North America Inc. in Tennessee federal court Thursday on breach of warranty claims while saying owners of the company's Titan vehicles regularly mistake the diesel fuel tank for a separate injection fluid container, and that the mix-up can cause catastrophic damage. James Losapio Jr. and Kathleen B. Losapio are seeking to represent a class of thousands or tens of thousands of customers who purchased or leased model year 2016–19 Nissan Titan full-size diesel-powered pickup trucks, as well as a Texas subclass of owners. The suit claims because the fuel tank and a container...

