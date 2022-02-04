High Court's Return To Wetlands Debate May Bring Clarity

By Bryan Moore (February 4, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- In the short term, the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to revisit the reach of the Clean Water Act compounds the confusion that has plagued jurisdictional wetlands determinations for decades. But in the extended forecast, those clouds of uncertainty are likely to lift, to some degree, as this time around the court seems poised to impart some much-needed clarity to the definition of "waters of the United States," or WOTUS, that are subject to regulation under the act. On Jan. 24, the Supreme Court granted the petition for a writ of certiorari in Sackett v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, limited to...

