Insurer Can't Back Out Of Defending Citgo In Shooting Suit

By Hope Patti (February 4, 2022, 2:14 PM EST) -- Hudson Specialty Insurance Co. must continue defending a Citgo station in a lawsuit over a fatal shooting, a Georgia federal judge ruled, saying the insurer assumed the gas station's defense without properly reserving its rights to deny coverage. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May granted Citgo Roosevelt Inc.'s motion for summary judgment Thursday, finding the insurer cannot argue noncoverage because it defended the station without providing a timely reservation of rights, despite already knowing that coverage was barred by a policy exclusion. "It is necessary that a reservation of rights notice be timely in order for it to be effective, but...

