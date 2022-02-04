Lawyer Wants To Arbitrate NFL Player's Billing Dispute

By Max Jaeger (February 4, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- A New York attorney accused of fleecing former NFL linebacker Mark Barron out of $2 million in personal protective equipment asked a judge on Thursday to kill the case or otherwise send it to arbitration, arguing that his deadline to make good on the deal hadn't even passed. Barron, who retired from the Denver Broncos in 2020, says his medical supply company MSV Synergy LLC had a deal with Brooklyn attorney Saadia Shapiro and a company called PAZ Global Ventures, which Shapiro allegedly has an interest in, to buy $2 million in latex gloves — but the attorney allegedly took the...

