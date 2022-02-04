AT&T Sued Over 'Bait And Switch' Reward Card Offer

By Joyce Hanson (February 4, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- AT&T has been hit with a proposed class action in Texas federal court accusing it of misleading customers by offering a useless reward card deal, because the telecom giant purportedly never sends the cards or delays sending them until they've expired. Lead plaintiff Jill Witte sued AT&T Services Inc. and its pay-TV service DirecTV LLC on Thursday, saying AT&T lured her into buying a telecommunications service bundle and signing a new services contract based on the company's false promise that it would send her a prepaid $150 Visa reward card that she should have been able to use on consumer purchases....

