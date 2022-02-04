California Moves COVID Paid Leave Bill Forward

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 4, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- California advanced a bill that would again give workers up to 80 hours of coronavirus-related time off, including time to take care of a family member who tests positive for COVID-19. The Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee in a 13-3 vote Thursday pushed forward A.B. 84, which would reinstate the COVID-19 supplement sick leave that expired in September, allowing employees to take up to 80 hours off while also specifying how much employees will be compensated during the leave. "This is a huge victory for workers who have really been extremely vulnerable since the previous bill expired," California Labor Federation...

