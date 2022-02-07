Hausfeld Doesn't Have To Disclose Fees In £920M Google Suit

By Silvia Martelli (February 7, 2022, 4:56 PM GMT) -- A tribunal has ruled that a woman bringing a proposed £920 million ($1.3 billion) antitrust class action against Google does not have to disclose the fees her lawyers at Hausfeld & Co. LLP stand to collect if the suit succeeds. The Competition Appeal Tribunal found Thursday that Liz Coll, who brought a proposed class action against Google on behalf of 19.5 million consumers, does not have to reveal the percentage of any damages that Hausfeld will get as a success fee. Coll also doesn't have to share the premiums on her litigation insurance, because they are not relevant to the lawsuit....

