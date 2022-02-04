Fed. Circ. Nixes $85M Wi-LAN Verdict, OKs 3rd Trial For Apple

By Nadia Dreid (February 4, 2022, 9:44 PM EST) -- Despite the Federal Circuit's reluctance, it ultimately ruled Friday to send a patent dispute between Apple and licensing firm Wi-LAN Inc. back down for a third damages trial after the tech behemoth waged a challenge to an $85 million verdict. In an intricate and precedential 26-page opinion, the panel in turn affirmed, reversed and vacated parts of a California federal court's decision before ultimately abandoning the $85 million verdict and sending the case down for yet another trial after finding that the damages methodology by Wi-LAN's damages expert, David Kennedy, during the second trial was faulty. "We agree that his methodology was flawed, and thus, the district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS