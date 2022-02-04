News Corp. Says China-Linked Attack Stole Reporters' Emails

By Ben Kochman (February 4, 2022, 2:47 PM EST) -- A cyberattack on News Corp. exposed emails and documents belonging to journalists, including at The Wall Street Journal and New York Post, and was likely the work of intelligence agents working for the Chinese government, the company said Friday. The attack, discovered Jan. 20, also targeted staff at News Corp.'s headquarters in New York City, at the Journal's parent company Dow Jones, and within the company's U.K. news operation, according to an email sent to employees. The company's cybersecurity consultants at Mandiant believe the attackers "have a China nexus" and "are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China's interests," according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS