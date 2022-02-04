Intel Tells 9th Circ. Fortress Complaint Was 'Plausible'

By Bryan Koenig (February 4, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- Intel urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive its suit accusing Fortress Investment Group of anti-competitively aggregating, and asserting, a huge portfolio of technology patents, arguing a California district judge held the case to a too-high standard. According to Intel's opening brief, it should have been enough that U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen in late September recognized in allegations of a patent aggregation scheme, a "persuasive narrative of how the scheme harms competition" and acknowledged that the second amended complaint "plausibly alleged" that the scheme has already spurred "supracompetitive prices." "That is all Intel was required to do in...

