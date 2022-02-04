Biden Mandates Labor Deals For Federal Construction

By Daniel Wilson (February 4, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order requiring labor agreements with unions on large federal construction projects, a move the White House said was aimed at improving conditions for workers and alleviating delays and cost overruns. Under the order, all federal construction projects valued at $35 million or more will be required to use a project labor agreement, or PLA, the White House said. A PLA is a binding pre-hiring collective bargaining agreement between employers and trade unions that establish common labor and dispute resolution terms for all parties working on a specific project. The order is intended to...

