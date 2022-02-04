Feds Fight Detention Probe In Migrant Counsel Access Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (February 4, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security urged a D.C. federal court to halt immigration advocates' efforts to inspect a large detention center accused of denying detainees access to counsel, calling a probe "particularly intrusive" amid debate over the lawsuit's viability. The Southern Poverty Law Center had requested a one-day, on-site inspection of the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia, the nation's largest detention center, as part of a four-year-old lawsuit alleging that detainees in three remote facilities in the South can't properly access attorneys. But DHS doubled down on its request to pause the inspection Thursday, saying it would be inappropriate to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS