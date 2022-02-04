3rd Circ. To Weigh Whether NCAA Athletes Are Employees

By Max Jaeger (February 4, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit will consider whether NCAA athletes are employees due minimum wage and overtime in a potential landmark collective action that will test the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court's game-changing summer decision lifting other restraints on athletes' compensation. The court announced Thursday it would take up the matter of first impression for the circuit. Current and former Division I athletes sued the NCAA and several schools in 2019 claiming they should be considered employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act. In August, U.S. District Judge John R. Padova denied an NCAA motion to dismiss the case, saying the schools...

