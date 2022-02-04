Gov't Tells Claims Court GSA Could Audit DOD Freight Deal

By Daniel Wilson (February 4, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged the Court of Federal Claims to rule that the General Services Administration had the authority to audit a Crowley unit's contract with U.S. Transportation Command, arguing that related overcharge determinations had not breached the contract. The Transportation Act gives the GSA the independent right to audit Crowley Government Services Inc.'s Defense Freight Transportation Services, or DFTS, contract, meaning Transcom didn't breach the contract by allowing GSA's audits and declining to make duplicate payments for money that the GSA had withheld, the government said in a summary judgment motion filed on Thursday. "[Crowley's] allegations reduce to a...

