Boat Maker Opposes $60M In Atty Fees After $200M Verdict

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 4, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- A Tennessee boat maker asked a Georgia state court to deny a request from a Florida couple who was awarded $200 million in a verdict against the company over their son's death for millions of additional dollars in prejudgment interest and attorney fees. In a response to a motion to amend judgment filed Wednesday, Malibu Boats LLC argued that Stephen and Margaret Batchelder's request to add almost $8 million in prejudgment interest and attorney fees ranging from $31 million to $62 million was unreasonable and should be denied under Georgia law. "Even if some amount of fees were authorized, only a...

