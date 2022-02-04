DOD Contractor Gets 15 Years For Kickback Scheme

By J. Edward Moreno (February 4, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- A former federal contractor from Florida was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of running a kickback and bribery scheme said to have run up more than $15.7 million in fraudulent charges on a telecommunications contract for the U.S. Department of Defense's Office of Inspector General. William S. Wilson was convicted of running a kickback and bribery scheme that involved an OIG employee and two contracting company employees between 2010 and 2015. The sentence is half of the 30-year sentence that prosecutors recommended. Wilson ran the scheme with Matthew Kekoa LumHo, a former employee of the...

