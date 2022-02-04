Anesthesiology Group Puts To Rest Drugmaker's Libel Suit

By Bill Wichert (February 4, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday tossed Pacira BioSciences Inc.'s libel suit against the American Society of Anesthesiologists and related parties for criticizing its post-surgery pain medication Exparel in the society's medical journal and other materials, finding that the statements were scientific opinions that did not constitute defamation. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo granted a defense motion to dismiss with prejudice the drugmaker's claims against the Illinois-based society, the editor-in-chief of its Anesthesiology publication, and the co-authors of the journal articles that Pacira said contained false and misleading statements about Exparel. Without an allegation that authors of scientific articles...

