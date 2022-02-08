Fla. Justices Mull Medicare Expenses Math In Injury Suits

By Carolina Bolado (February 8, 2022, 7:54 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court appeared unlikely to allow plaintiffs in personal injury suits to present evidence of the billed amount of past medical expenses rather than the actual amount paid by Medicare, as several justices asked at oral arguments on Tuesday how the information would be relevant to a jury determining damages. The justices seemed skeptical of Elaine Dial's argument that the billed amounts of her medical expenses after she tripped and fell on an elevated sidewalk slab are relevant to the jury to determine the severity of her injuries. "Why couldn't you just present evidence of all of the medical...

