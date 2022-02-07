NY Deli Owner Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Wage Suit

By Joyce Hanson (February 7, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- A former cook for a New York deli accused its owner in New York federal court of sexually harassing her and firing her when she spurned his advances, and further claimed the business didn't pay its cooks minimum wages or overtime even though they put in 70-hour workweeks. Former employees Crisia Marie De Galvez and Maria Silvia Bermudez lodged their proposed collective action on Friday against Polo Food & Deli Inc. of Hempstead, New York, and its owners Polivio Reyes and Arsenio Santana, saying they violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and New York labor law by underpaying both women....

