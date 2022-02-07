Nearly $4B More Needed For 'Rip And Replace,' Congress Told

By Christopher Cole (February 7, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- Lawmakers need to spend almost $4 billion more than first projected to meet demand from telecom providers for federal dollars to "rip and replace" Chinese technologies that are deemed security risks, according to the Federal Communications Commission. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel notified Congress on Friday of the current estimate of $5.6 billion based on more than 181 applications from carriers that developed plans to remove and replace equipment. That's almost triple the $1.9 billion that lawmakers initially set aside for the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, known informally as rip and replace. "Last year Congress created a first-of-its-kind program...

