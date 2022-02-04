StarKist Judge Keeps Guilty Plea Linked To Price-Fixing MDL

By Lauren Berg (February 4, 2022, 11:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday said he will not reconsider an order in multidistrict litigation alleging tuna price-fixing that Starkist Co.'s guilty plea — and evidence connected to the case — in parallel criminal proceedings can be used as evidence to show it participated in the sprawling conspiracy. Chief U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw mostly denied StarKist's bid for reconsideration of a summary adjudication ruling that StarKist participated in the price-fixing conspiracy as of June 2011. In doing so, the judge rejected the company's argument that testimony from a former employee who copped to entering into an antitrust agreement...

