Airline Group, San Francisco Spar Over Health Care Ordinance

By Emily Brill (February 7, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- San Francisco officials and the major trade association for U.S. airlines have gone head-to-head in California federal court in a dispute over an ordinance aimed at expanding airport workers' health care access, with each side seeking to discredit the other's push for a pretrial win. The city and county of San Francisco and Airlines for America each filed bids to quash their opponent's motion for summary judgment on Friday, debating whether San Francisco's management of the San Francisco International Airport renders it a market participant. If San Francisco acted as a market participant in adopting the Healthy Airport Ordinance, then the...

