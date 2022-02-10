Strip Club Says Miami Beach Rules Violate 1st Amendment

By Carolina Bolado (February 10, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- A Florida strip club told the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday that Miami Beach's regulations requiring employees to produce two forms of identification and sign in each time they begin work violates the First Amendment rights of the club and its dancers. In oral arguments in Miami, Gary Edinger, who represents South Beach's Club Madonna, said the club is "dealing with the practical equivalent" of an ordinance banning nude dancing in the burdensome requirements, which the city says are needed to curb human trafficking. He noted that a magistrate judge found the requirements were burdensome, and he said no other jurisdiction in...

