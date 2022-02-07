Ga. Redistricting Missed 'Obvious' Black District, Judge Told

By Rosie Manins (February 7, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- A redistricting expert told a Georgia federal judge on Monday that state legislators had missed a "drop-dead obvious" opportunity to create a new predominantly Black congressional district that would better reflect the state's diversifying population. On the first day of a week-long hearing in Atlanta, William Cooper, a Virginia-based consultant with more than 30 years of redistricting experience, kicked off witness testimony for three sets of plaintiffs in cases challenging Georgia's recently implemented legislative district maps. Almost 20 Black Georgians, all registered voters, and several Black rights organizations with members in Georgia are trying to block the state from using its...

