Clifford Chance Atty Denies Knowing £1.2B Deal Was Corrupt

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 7, 2022, 6:35 PM GMT) -- A Clifford Chance LLP partner hit back at suggestions on Monday by lawyers for billionaire Benjamin Steinmetz that the law firm knew in advance that a mining deal that is now the subject of a £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) bribery trial was potentially corrupt. George Kleinfeld — a partner in Clifford Chance's Washington, D.C. office — was cross-examined Monday in the High Court on the legal work he did assisting Brazilian mining giant Vale SA in a deal with Benjamin Steinmetz's company, BSG Resources. (iStock) George Kleinfeld — a partner in Clifford Chance's Washington, D.C., office — was cross-examined in the High...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS