4 Firms Guide Walker & Dunlop's Up To $290M GeoPhy Buy

By Andrew McIntyre (February 7, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- Walker & Dunlop Inc. said Monday it's buying real estate data provider GeoPhy for as much as $290 million as the broker seeks to expand its technology platform, and Arnold & Porter, Stibbe, Wilson Sonsini and Biesheuvel Jansen helped on the transaction. The commercial real estate broker is paying $85 million upfront for Netherlands-based GeoPhy, and the deal could be worth as much as $290 million based on another $205 million in "cash earn-out potential," the companies said Monday. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP and Stibbe NV guided Walker & Dunlop, while Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and Biesheuvel Jansen...

