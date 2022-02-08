Feds Stand Still While Whales Struck By Boats, Enviros Say

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 8, 2022, 1:16 PM EST) -- Environmental groups urged a D.C. federal court to rule in their favor in a lawsuit alleging that the National Marine Fisheries Service has failed for nearly a decade to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from being struck by speeding boats. In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, environmental groups alleged that for nearly a decade the NMFS has stood by as the number of right whales has gone down despite petitions from groups demanding the agency establish additional protections for the endangered sea animals. "By dragging its feet, NMFS is undermining the purposes of the Endangered Species Act and...

