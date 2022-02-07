Tesla Faces SEC Probe Over Musk Twitter Settlement

By Dean Seal (February 7, 2022, 12:16 PM EST) -- Tesla Inc. received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last fall seeking information about the carmaker's compliance with their 2018 settlement agreement over CEO Elon Musk's Twitter activity, according to the company's latest regulatory filing. Tesla said in a regulatory filing Friday that the SEC has asked for information about its compliance with an earlier settlement related to CEO Elon Musk's Twitter activity. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Tesla disclosed in its annual report signed Friday that the SEC issued a subpoena on Nov. 16 inquiring about the "governance processes around compliance" with the settlement, which required Musk, a frequent critic...

