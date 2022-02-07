Policyholders Fight To Keep Lemonade Bio Data Suit Alive

By Ganesh Setty (February 7, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- Provisions in Lemonade Inc.'s data privacy pledge concerning the collection of images, video and audio recordings in its online claims process cannot counteract the insurer's deceptive representation that it would not collect consumers' biometric information, two policyholders told a New York federal court. In a brief filed Friday opposing Lemonade's motion to dismiss their proposed class action, policyholders John Barlow and Jose Gutierrez wrote that the insurer undertook a "strained reading" of unrelated portions of the pledge to support its unlawful data collection practices. In any case, Barlow and Gutierrez said that whether a reasonable person would be deceived by Lemonade's biometric...

