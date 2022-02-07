Cosby Wants $25M Sex Abuse Suit In NJ Tossed As Too Late

By Bill Wichert (February 7, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- Bill Cosby has told a New Jersey federal court that a onetime "Cosby Show" actress is too late in bringing a $25 million lawsuit alleging he drugged and raped her more than three decades ago, saying she could not rely on a state law amendment permitting sexual abuse claims that would be otherwise time-barred. Several months after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court nixed Cosby's sexual assault conviction involving a different purported victim, the disgraced comedian on Friday urged the Garden State court to throw out Lili Bernard's suit on the grounds it did not fall under the amendment allowing untimely claims to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS