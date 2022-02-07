Tyson's $4.6M Direct Turkey Buyer Deal Gets Final OK

By Dorothy Atkins (February 7, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has approved Tyson Foods Inc.'s $4.62 million deal to resolve price-fixing claims brought by a class of direct turkey purchasers, which include wholesalers and distributors, marking the first settlement in sprawling antitrust litigation against major bird producers. In a seven-page amended Feb. 3 order, U.S District Judge Virginia M. Kendall signed off on the deal under which class counsel will receive $1 million to cover litigation costs, noting that there have been no objections filed by class members. The class includes anyone who directly purchased turkey from the Springdale, Arkansas-based food-maker and its related entities for personal...

