US Development Fund Sues Media Exec To Recoup $10M

By Silvia Martelli (February 14, 2022, 5:08 PM GMT) -- The U.S. government's development finance institution has sued an American media executive living in London to recover $10 million allegedly owed on a loan to a Russian internet services provider as part of the fund's investment scheme in emerging markets. In a High Court claim filed on Jan. 24 and now made public, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation said that Peter Gerwe, an American media investor who is the director of numerous U.K. companies, owes it $6.7 million plus $3.3 million in interest for a loan he personally guaranteed. In 2009, the then Overseas Private Investment Corporation — which merged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS