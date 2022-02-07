US Urges Court Not To Block Use Of Carbon Cost Metric

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 7, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- The federal government Friday told a Louisiana federal judge that a group of GOP-led states is grasping at legal straws in an effort to move ahead with their attempt to block implementation of the Biden administration's process for determining the harms of greenhouse gas pollution. Louisiana and a dozen other states are asking the court for a preliminary injunction to halt the administration's use of a new social cost of carbon metric, which all federal agencies are expected to comply with and that is alleged to be more costly than a Trump-era version. But the government said the specific examples of...

