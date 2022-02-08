Troutman Pepper Nabs Ballard Spahr Consumer Finance Attys

By Jon Hill (February 8, 2022, 12:30 AM EST) -- A team of seven partners at Ballard Spahr LLP, including its now-former consumer financial services group co-leaders Christopher J. Willis and Mark J. Furletti, has jumped ship to join the financial services practice at Troutman Pepper, Law360 has learned. Troutman Pepper, which is set to announce the hires on Tuesday, has brought on Willis and Furletti, based in Atlanta and Philadelphia, respectively, to co-lead the firm's consumer financial services regulatory practice. Also joining them from Ballard Spahr are Stefanie H. Jackman, Jeremy T. Rosenblum, James Kim, Jason M. Cover and Anthony C. Kaye. Stephen E. Lewis, who is chair of Troutman...

