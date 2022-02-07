Ill. Judge Trims False Ad Suit Over Family Dollar Almonds

By Celeste Bott (February 7, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge Friday trimmed most of a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Family Dollar of misleading consumers by marketing its brand of snack almonds as "smoked" even though they weren't roasted over an open fire, and held that the plaintiffs aren't entitled to injunctive relief. U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen partially granted Family Dollar's bid to escape the lawsuit over its Eatz brand smoked almonds, but left intact lead plaintiff's Heather Rudy's claims of unjust enrichment and violations of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. Rudy's lawsuit, first filed in July, said that the packet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS