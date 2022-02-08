Alabama Town Hit With Class Action Over Police Shakedowns

By Jonathan Capriel (February 8, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- An Alabama town's police department is out of control, according to a proposed class action that accuses the cops of "shaking down" motorists on Interstate 22 by issuing unreasonable fines and confiscating property to generate revenue for the town of Brookside. Lead plaintiff Corey Thomas — who claims a police officer intentionally caused him and a passenger to fall off his motorcycle — urged a federal court on Monday to take immediate action to halt the department. "Without appropriate declaratory and injunctive relief, Brookside's unconstitutional policies and practices will continue," Thomas's lawsuit said. The class action seeks to represent all of...

