Frontier-Spirit Airlines Merger May Test Biden Antitrust Mettle

By Linda Chiem (February 8, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines' proposal to create a giant ultra-low-cost carrier rivaling the nation's so-called big four will be a big test for the Biden administration's aggressive antitrust enforcers and shake up a heavily consolidated airline industry navigating a post-pandemic world. The newly combined Frontier and Spirit would become the fifth-largest carrier in the U.S. behind American Airlines Inc., United Airlines Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. if regulators approve the estimated $6.6 billion tie-up. Securing the Biden administration's blessing will hinge on whether the airlines can follow through on their promise to enhance competition and consumer...

