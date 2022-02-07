Stockholders Seek Del. Summary Ruling On Musk Pay Award

By Jeff Montgomery (February 7, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- Delaware's chancellor opened the door Monday for a possible summary judgment challenge to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar, multiyear compensation package, but said the case would go to trial in late October if the shortcut to a ruling — opposed by Tesla directors including Musk — proves a dead end. During a brief teleconference hearing, Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick said that before deciding, she would consider court briefs on a stockholder motion to file an amended derivative complaint expanding on allegations that Tesla's board and Musk relied on inadequate or misleading disclosures to get approval for the stock- and performance-based compensation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS