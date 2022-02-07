Transport Co. Says $4M Gallagher Suit Was Filed On Time

By Hope Patti (February 7, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Cincinnati-based transportation company urged an Ohio federal court Monday to allow its suit against Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to move forward, arguing that the company filed its breach-of-contract claim well within the state's eight-year statute of limitations. In response to the insurance broker's motion to dismiss, FirstGroup America said in a new filing that what it alleged was Gallagher's breach of its contractual obligation to indemnify the company in a $4 million settlement of a former employee's death is what caused it to suffer damages. While both parties agree that Ohio's statute of limitations for contract claims applies, there is a disagreement over when...

