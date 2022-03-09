9th Circ. Open To Nev. Justices Hearing Virus Coverage Suit

By Shawn Rice (March 9, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit seemed open on Wednesday to let the Supreme Court of Nevada decide a Las Vegas hotel and casino's COVID-19 coverage appeal, the same day that California's high court denied review of the Golden State's first COVID-19 coverage appellate ruling. The California Supreme Court refused to take up Inns by the Sea v. California Mutual Insurance Co. — the state's first appellate court ruling finding no coverage for a hotel for pandemic-related losses — that was part of the discussion in the Ninth Circuit's hearing. The Ninth Circuit asked several times during Wednesday's hearing whether the case should be sent to...

