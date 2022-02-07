Canadian Lender Says $47M Win Against Mexico Can Be OK'd

By Caroline Simson (February 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- A Canadian lender is fighting Mexico's efforts to set aside a $47 million award the lender won after several real estate loans were canceled as a result of a forgery, saying the country is asking the court to take an "exceedingly narrow" interpretation of the underlying treaty. In a brief filed Friday in D.C. federal court, Lion Mexico Consolidated LP disputed Mexico's claims that the tribunal that issued the award exceeded its authority by ignoring that the relevant section of the treaty in question — the North American Free Trade Agreement — only protects investments, not the investors who make them....

