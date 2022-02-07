Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Canadian Lender Says $47M Win Against Mexico Can Be OK'd

By Caroline Simson (February 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- A Canadian lender is fighting Mexico's efforts to set aside a $47 million award the lender won after several real estate loans were canceled as a result of a forgery, saying the country is asking the court to take an "exceedingly narrow" interpretation of the underlying treaty.

In a brief filed Friday in D.C. federal court, Lion Mexico Consolidated LP disputed Mexico's claims that the tribunal that issued the award exceeded its authority by ignoring that the relevant section of the treaty in question — the North American Free Trade Agreement — only protects investments, not the investors who make them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!