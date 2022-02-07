Lawmakers, Tech Giants Spar Over SEP Injunction Policy

By Ryan Davis (February 7, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- A host of lawmakers, former government officials and major companies have weighed in both for and against a Biden administration policy statement cautioning against injunctions based on standard-essential patents, as the proposal continues to draw heated reactions. The over 150 public comments submitted on the draft policy statement by three federal agencies included dozens filed late Friday, including two by members of Congress with opposing views. The draft statement says legal precedent and the public interest "generally mitigate against an injunction" when owners of patents essential to industry standards, like 4G wireless, seek to block sales of products alleged to infringe....

