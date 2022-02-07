Hytera Charged With Stealing Motorola's Radio Trade Secrets

By Rachel Scharf (February 7, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- Chinese radio maker Hytera has been criminally charged with stealing source code and hardware designs from Motorola Solutions Inc. to develop a competing digital walkie-talkie product, Illinois federal prosecutors announced Monday. Motorola's source code and hardware designs were stolen by Chinese radio maker Hytera, Illinois federal prosecutors allege. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) In a rare corporate indictment returned in November 2019 but unsealed Monday, Hytera was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit trade secrets theft and 20 counts of possession of stolen trade secrets. A number of former Motorola employees who went to work for the company's Shenzhen, China-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS