McD's Franchisees Can't Toss BIPA Dispute, Insurer Says

By Daniel Tay (February 7, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- An insurer for three McDonald's franchisees urged an Illinois federal court to reject their bid to dismiss a coverage dispute over claims that they violated biometric information laws, saying the franchisees might yet seek coverage for a $50 million settlement of the underlying litigation. An insurer is trying to make certain it will not have to cover three McDonald's franchisees accused of collecting workers' fingerprints as part of their timekeeping practices without the workers' informed written consent in violation of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The three franchisees have not asked Homeland Insurance Co. of New York...

